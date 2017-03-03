Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
News Minute: 03/03/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1784199" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
(KFSN)
Friday, March 03, 2017 08:05PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive of High-Speed Rail report
Family of suspected DUI driver speaks out after deadly crash in Northwest Fresno
Fire at home in Central Fresno being investigated
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Local political leaders pushing to get funding for Temperance Flats project
Fresno Police pull over stolen car during crackdown, find drugs, guns, and counterfeit money
Man in his 70's hit by car in Central Fresno
Show More
Loggers from across the country converging on Oakhurst after historic levels of dying trees
Kremlin: Trump totally right that uproar over Sessions is 'witch hunt'
Madera County mother charged in deadly accidental shooting of 1-year-old son makes first court appearance
Attorney of Fresno man accused of stabbing his therapist says he needs to be evaluated
Lawsuit filed over infant death at dentist
More News
Top Video
Madera County authorities say fire department staffing critically low
Valley Republicans skeptical of positive of High-Speed Rail report
Tulare's Lighthouse Rescue Mission moves forward with plan to build new homeless shelter
Long time Southern California Edison employee who recently passed away honored in Exeter
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno