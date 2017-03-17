News Minute: 03/17/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Legislation introduced to provide Morning After Pill at college health centers
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
Man arrested after attempting to hit an officer with his car, Fresno police say
Charles Manson documentary unveils new interview footage with cult leader
Show More
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Tulare County DA warns of IRS scams this tax season
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
More News
Top Video
Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino
1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
Merced County officials asking people to think twice before swimming in Merced River
More Video