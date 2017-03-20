Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
News Minute: 03/20/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1810312" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Monday, March 20, 2017 08:10PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
Fresno Police search for homicide suspect's mother
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
Fresno Teacher Assistant arrested for molesting a 9-year-old girl, police say
Fresno mayor lauds city's financial turnaround
Show More
12-year-old hit & killed on way to Sanger Unified school bus stop
Minimum security inmate walks out of Mt Bullion Conservation Camp
Caltrans plans to improve safety of Fresno County highways with new budget
FBI probing possible links between Russia, Trump associates
Car crashes into Central Fresno smoke shop
More News
Top Video
No charges filed against Tulare Union High School teacher accused of sexually abusing student
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
All eyes on Valley congressman Devin Nunes during wiretapping hearings
Fresno Unified hoping to recruit hundreds of aspiring teachers through expo
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno