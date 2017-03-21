Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Police investigating hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
News Minute: 03/21/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1812232" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Tuesday, March 21, 2017 09:02PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Police investigating hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead
Teen injured in Clovis East bathroom stabbing
Onetime accused child killer Megan Martzen arrested for DUI and damage
Clinton overpass in West Central Fresno to close for 6 months as crews make way for High-Speed Rail
Madera District Attorney's Office investigating calls made to social services about a mother in a child murder case
While Kings River swells in some areas, some to the west deflated by low levels
City of Fresno seeing alarming spike in traffic fatalities, most pedestrian related
Show More
Suspect in custody after Madera County shooting, standoff
Texas teacher arrested for improper relationship
Fresno County schools, including Clovis Unified, impacted by internet outage
Dark clouds and wet weather converge on the Valley as storm rolls through
20-year-old Merced woman dies after being run over during brawl
More News
Top Video
Madera District Attorney's Office investigating calls made to social services about a mother in a child murder case
Onetime accused child killer Megan Martzen arrested for DUI and damage
Clovis West girls hoops ready for state title game
While Kings River swells in some areas, some to the west deflated by low levels
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno