Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
News Minute: 03/28/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1823544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Tuesday, March 28, 2017 08:39PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
Woman locks herself in 150-foot crane over downtown LA
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
New mental health hospital getting closer to completion in Merced
Traffic Ticket Amnesty Program coming to an end
Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts
Show More
Texas man allegedly abandons 6-year-old son while drinking
Authorities investigating homicide after Huron shooting leave one dead
Trump admin wanted to curtail former AG's Russia testimony, lawyer alleges
Ryan says Nunes shouldn't recuse himself from Russia investigation
Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says
More News
Top Video
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
County Supervisors determined to keep anti-marijuana policies in Fresno County
420 tons of hay catch fire in Fresno County
Fresno City College employees learning how to handle active shooter situations
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno