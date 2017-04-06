Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
News Minute: 04/06/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1844565" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Thursday, April 06, 2017 09:00PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
US launches military strike on Syrian airbase
CA Senate passes gas-tax hike; bill now moves to Assembly
Porterville woman officially charged with murder in niece's death
2 people detained after lockdown at Reedley High School
Inmate who stabbed a Fresno Co. correctional officer sentenced to 26 years
Report finds dangerous amount of lead found in children in the Valley
Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road
Show More
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
More News
Top Video
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Central California Weather
CA Senate passes gas-tax hike; bill now moves to Assembly
2 people detained after lockdown at Reedley High School
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno