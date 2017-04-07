Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
News Minute: 04/07/17
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Friday, April 07, 2017 08:41PM
Top Stories
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Water officials hoping to increase water storage capacity of Lake Success
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Fresno Unified expands bilingual education program to more schools
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
Road crews clean Fresno streets after heavy rain greets morning rush hour
4 dead, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Syrian jets take off from air base hit by US
Top Video
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Water officials hoping to increase water storage capacity of Lake Success
Central California Weather
Fresno Unified expands bilingual education program to more schools
