News Minute: 04/12/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit by car in Fresno County
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Valley Ag groups critical of diesel tax hike included in plan to fix CA roads
Thieves breaking into cars at record pace but Fresno Police say residents can stop the crime wave
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
9-year-old injured in San Bernardino school shooting 'recovering well'
Part of Fresno Rescue Mission to be demolished and moved due to High-Speed Rail
Show More
AG leaders gather at Fresno State for symposium on the future of water in the Valley
Comedian Charlie Murphy dies at 57 after battle with leukemia
Thieves steal $2,000 worth of jeans from Northwest Fresno store
Westside farmers receiving 100 percent of water allocations for the first time in nearly a decade
Highway 99 back open at Clinton Avenue after second night of closures
More News
Top Video
Victims' families feeling relieved as former Fresno music teacher is sentenced for child molestation
Central California Weather
Thieves breaking into cars at record pace but Fresno Police say residents can stop the crime wave
Fresno State professor apologizes after calling for the execution of President Donald Trump
More Video