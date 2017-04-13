Today's Top Stories
News Minute: 04/13/17
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Thursday, April 13, 2017 08:37PM
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
11 puppies abandoned on the side of the road in Madera
Scorpion stings United passenger mid-flight
Motorcyclist beheaded in San Bernardino accident
UC Merced promotes first Hmong chief of police
Fresno fake check ring bust leads to toddler in SLO hotel surrounded by meth
Two thieves who steal from dental office in Northeast Fresno
Trial for Kingsburg man charged with murder and second DUI moving forward
Fresno poet launching book after winning a prestigious award
US drops 'mother of all bombs' on ISIS forces in Afghanistan
President Trump says Planned Parenthood funding is now a states issue
Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal a Semi Truck
Central California Weather
1 dead, 1 missing after being swept into Tule River
UC Merced promotes first Hmong chief of police
Trial for Kingsburg man charged with murder and second DUI moving forward
