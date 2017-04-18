Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
News Minute: 04/18/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1890177" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 08:41PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history in Sacramento
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
Fresno Police identify suspect in Motel 6 security guard homicide
Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing shot himself to death police say
Show More
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she is granted commutation from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Witnesses testify in murder trial of Visalia man accused of beating girlfriend's 3-year-old to death
Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold
Daughter of man gunned down in Facebook video: 'I saw the fear in my father's eyes'
Fresno County drivers say pothole damage claims rejected for no reason
More News
Top Video
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says
Madera CHP officer helped make sure a Modesto woman took part in her naturalization ceremony
Veteran carries woman over Boston Marathon finish line
Fresno County drivers say pothole damage claims rejected for no reason
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno