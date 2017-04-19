News Minute: 04/19/17

EMBED </>More News Videos

Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories (KFSN)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer press conference on Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Fresno Police Chief attributes police quick response to downtown shooting to Shot Spotter
Woman claims Fresno Unified bus driver arrested on child porn charges molested her
Suspected Fresno Downtown shooter posted radical beliefs on social media
OC police say man faked kidnapping, tried to extort money from mom
Show More
Witness to Fresno shooting spree recalls seeing victim falling to the ground after hearing gunshots
Suspect in Downtown Fresno shooting spree has criminal history spanning from Sacramento to Fresno
Gunman targeting white men kills 3, Fresno Police Chief says; 1 victim identified
2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
More News
Top Video
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Growing memorial in the streets of Central Fresno after shooting spree
Woman claims Fresno Unified bus driver arrested on child porn charges molested her
Police say Kori Muhammad killed four people in two incidents
More Video