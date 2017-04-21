Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
News Minute: 04/21/17
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1901916" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
NewsMinute -- Watch this 1-minute video to get caught up on all of today's big stories
Friday, April 21, 2017 07:45PM
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
Show More
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
CHP urges drivers to be more cautious after several bicyclists injured by truck in Merced County
Couple orchestrated $40 million workers' comp scam, OC DA says
California high-speed rail CEO Jeff Morales steps down from job
More News
Top Video
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno