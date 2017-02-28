Reception Celebrates Addicott Elementary School's Newly Modernized Campus

Students, families, teachers, staff, and community members gathered at Addicott Elementary School Jan. 24 to celebrate the campus' modernized facilities.The event was also an opportunity to show appreciation to those who made the renovations possible, including Fresno voters through Measure Q. The event featured games, activities and tours.Addicott serves kindergarten through sixth grade students with severe disabilities, including those who are orthopedically impaired, intellectually disabled, have multiple disabilities, are deaf and have other health impairments.The $2.5 million project included additional handicap accessible walkways, safety features, and expanded sensory walls and gross motor areas so students can expand their skills.New features enhance curriculum and instruction, including eye gaze technology in classrooms, ELMO electronic overheads, E-Beam software, new short-throw projectors, Wall-talker whiteboards, and sound proofing wall features.