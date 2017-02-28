FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

Reception Celebrates Addicott Elementary School's Newly Modernized Campus

Family members try out new technology during an open house Jan. 24 to celebrate renovations at Addicott Elementary School, which serves students with severe disabilities.

Students, families, teachers, staff, and community members gathered at Addicott Elementary School Jan. 24 to celebrate the campus' modernized facilities.

The event was also an opportunity to show appreciation to those who made the renovations possible, including Fresno voters through Measure Q. The event featured games, activities and tours.

Addicott serves kindergarten through sixth grade students with severe disabilities, including those who are orthopedically impaired, intellectually disabled, have multiple disabilities, are deaf and have other health impairments.

The $2.5 million project included additional handicap accessible walkways, safety features, and expanded sensory walls and gross motor areas so students can expand their skills.

New features enhance curriculum and instruction, including eye gaze technology in classrooms, ELMO electronic overheads, E-Beam software, new short-throw projectors, Wall-talker whiteboards, and sound proofing wall features.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES
SPONSORED: Keeping students in class
SPONSORED: February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: November 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: October 2016 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
More Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Top Stories
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
3 dead, 2 injured after plane crashes into Riverside home
LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Show More
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
Cameras capture burglars raiding the only Planada pharmacy for cough syrup
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
Downtown Fresno homicide highlights disturbing trend of violence against homeless
Reedley growth plan prompts water fight
More News
Photos
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
More Photos