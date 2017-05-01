Rods on the Bluff returns to Park Place

EMBED </>More News Videos

An event that's promising to get you revved up for the weekend. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
An event that's promising to get you revved up for the weekend.



Park Place Shopping Center (corner of Palm & Nees)

5:30 - 8:30
Free to the public

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Highway 120 into Yosemite is back open, but with restrictions
Woman attacked with screwdriver in Southeast Fresno
Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames
Two rob pizza driver in Visalia, police say
Police kill suspect in fatal San Diego pool party shooting
Trump aide to leave White House, official says
Shark attacks swimmer, tears away part of her thigh
Show More
CHP searching for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run near Kettleman City
Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case
At least 13 dead in 4 states as tornadoes, floods wreak havoc
EPA scrubs climate change data from website
President Trump's first 100 days: A timeline
More News
Top Video
Northeast Fresno home badly damaged after erupting into flames
Grass fire near Mendota destroys family's home, kills pets and livestock
Woman attacked with screwdriver in Southeast Fresno
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
More Video