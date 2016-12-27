Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Sweepstakes and Rules
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Enter for a chance to win!
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Magic of Storytelling
Latino Life
Latino Life
Latino Life
2017 Black History Month Celebration
More abc30 community
Top Stories
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
Zebra found dead, skinned near California's Hearst Castle
Show More
Deadly Superbug Infection Was Resistant to All FDA-Approved Antibiotics
Pence to use Reagan's Bible for inauguration ceremony
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
Wal-Mart to add about 10,000 retail jobs in the US
Heavy rainfall causes unexpected pest problem for Fresno homeowners
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno