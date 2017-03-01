Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
Testing
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1779785" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Testing (KFSN)
Wednesday, March 01, 2017 02:06PM
EMBED
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1779788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Testing
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
Top Stories
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Show More
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
Attorney for accused Fresno State serial groper claims client was framed during identification process
More News
Top Video
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
Healthy from the inside, out
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno