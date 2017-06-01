Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno

Our new three-day watering schedule for the months of June, July & August starts today. No watering on Mondays or between 9am-6pm on any day pic.twitter.com/ovoXtydCl0 — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) June 1, 2017

If you live in Fresno, you'll want to check the timer on your sprinklers.Starting June 1st, the city will switch from its two day to a three day watering schedule and it will remain in place for the months of June, July and August.The schedule allows residents more water for their gardens and lawns during the dry summer months.An above average wet season allowed the City of Fresno to relax its watering restrictions this year, but it's still a good idea to conserve as much as possible.