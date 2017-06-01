Three day watering schedule begins in Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

If you live in Fresno, you'll want to check the timer on your sprinklers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you live in Fresno, you'll want to check the timer on your sprinklers.

Starting June 1st, the city will switch from its two day to a three day watering schedule and it will remain in place for the months of June, July and August.

The schedule allows residents more water for their gardens and lawns during the dry summer months.

An above average wet season allowed the City of Fresno to relax its watering restrictions this year, but it's still a good idea to conserve as much as possible.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Show More
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 05/31/17
3 teens rescued from Kings River
Madera County couple left picking up the pieces after renters turn home into drug house
Fresno Unified teachers say they are no where closer to reaching an agreement with school district
More Video