FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES

Wawona Aide Draws on His Experiences to Mentor Students

Myric McGhee, 24, has been a para professional at Wawona Middle School for two years working with special education students. He also oversees a mentoring class for 11 boys who have good attendance and motivation, but their grades and behavior do not reflect their abilities. Wawona principal Kim Villescaz said this about Myric: "Students go to him when they have a problem and he always goes above and beyond what is expected of him." Myric was a finalist in February for an Excellence in Education award.

What does your job as a para professional in special education entail?

My job as a para is to help support and encourage all of the students and make sure that everyone is up to speed on the lesson and getting the necessary help they need.

What is the best part about your job?

If I had to choose I'd say the best part of my job is seeing the help you're providing actually making a difference in their lives and in the classroom.

What is the most challenging part about your job?

The most challenging part of my job would have to be breaking students' already established habits that aren't necessarily suitable in the classroom, and helping them form new habits that are accepted at school.

What are your future goals?

My future goals are to finish med school and become an orthopedic surgeon. I also plan on moving to Southern California, opening my own practice and starting a family in Santa Monica near the beach.
What do you draw on from your experiences as a student to help your students now?

I draw on a lot of the tough times I had as a student in the class room. I struggled with the work and staying focused, but along the way I picked up skills that helped me change my attitude, my perception and reputation.

What is one thing most people do not know about you?

Most people don't know that I love soccer and it has always been my passion, since a child. After breaking my leg in college my dreams were cut short. After great treatment and healing I one day hope to pursue my dream once again.

What's your dream vacation?

My dream vacation is to one day travel to Spain with a friend and spend a week sight-seeing, exploring, learning new cultures and watching a Barcelona game.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT - BUILDING FUTURES
SPONSORED: April 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: March 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: Keeping students in class
SPONSORED: February 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
SPONSORED: December 2016/January 2017 - Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
More Fresno Unified School District - Building Futures
Top Stories
Witness testimony underway in the trial of a Merced County man accused of killing 9-month-old son
Judge approves $25 million Trump University settlement
Tulare County Sheriff's Office investigates gruesome murder of Corcoran teen
Charleston church shooter to plead guilty in state murder case
Man hit, killed by car near Selma
Chukchansi Gold Casino partially evacuated due to gas leak
4.0 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista
Show More
High winds topple trees and causes damage throughout Fresno
Teen arrested in connection with beer run turned armed robbery in Fresno County
Efforts by police and firefighters saved family from a burning house in Los Banos
PG&E reports 2,600 customers without power in Fresno area due to wind damage
City of Parlier is working on a deal to bring hundreds of jobs to the area
More News
Photos
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
More Photos