Video from the scene of fatal Grambling State University campus shooting in Louisiana

EMBED </>More Videos

Two victims have been identified after a fatal shooting on a college campus in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. (KSLA/CBS)

Video from the scene shows the aftermath of a shooting at Grambling State University that left two people dead.

Two men, both 23-year-olds from Farmerville, Louisiana, were identified as Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell. Andrews was a student at GSU. Caldwell was not, ABC News reported.

Officials with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Department said that the suspect fled the scene and has not been apprehended. The campus was not put on lockdown but students were told to remain alert and stay inside.

See the scene of the aftermath in the video above.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingcollege
Load Comments
Top Stories
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
Convicted rapist worked security at rape counseling center because of failure in state background check
A team from Tulare County is offering support and comfort to victims of the mass shooting
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
Show More
Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem
Fresno Police arrest gang members after finding loaded hand gun in car with infant
Rep. Devin Nunes opens investigation into uranium deal under Obama
Woman hit by car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno
Hanford man escapes fire that destroyed his home
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
New partnership with shipping port could lead to thousands of jobs in the Valley
More Video