MERCED COUNTY

VIDEO: New furniture set delivered safely to front porch, then a suspect stepped in

James W Jakobs
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A big package containing a new furniture set was delivered and left on the front porch of a North Merced home on Tuesday.

Shortly before 5:00 pm, a man can be seen on surveillance video walking up to the porch of the residence in the 1000 block Century Dr.


The video ends with the suspect pulling it away from the all after sizing it up.

Later, the Merced Police Department responded to a theft of a package at the home.

Merced Police say there have been multiple similar thefts in the last few weeks and they're encouraging residents to take extra precautions with packages.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sergeant Gorman at (209) 385-4706, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at (209) 385-4725.
