MADERA COUNTY

2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst

Some resident in Oakhurst got quite a sight as two large Yurts washed down the Fresno River and crashed into a bridge.

Benjamin Kirk
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Some resident in Oakhurst got quite a sight as two large Yurts washed down the Fresno River and crashed into a bridge.

The High Sierra RV & Mobile Home Park confirmed that their only two yurts they have for rent were washed away when the Fresno River flooding on Tuesday. ABC30 Insiders captured video of the tent-like structures floating down the river, then crashing into the bridge.

The manager of the RV park said they were aware the yurts had washed away, but said the they were busy towing their customer's RVs clear of the flood waters.

