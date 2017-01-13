7 feet of snow in 7 days has China Peak back open to skiers

The lifts were moving, with people itching to jump on the slopes at China Peak following days of storms that led to more than 80 inches of snow."It feels like we're in Tahoe, Mammoth, or one of the bigger resorts, but it's actually we're here in china peak and it's perfect," said Scott Schuil, Fresno.Schuil was here last Friday and said he can already see and feel the difference."Last week the top half of the mountain was not quite open, and this week everything is nice clean fresh snow."Schuil's buddy Parker Wood can too and said he drove up from Santa Cruz, anticipating a perfect day to ride down a well coated mountain."You can ride the whole mountain, there's coverage everywhere-- it's great."Because of the rain China Peak was closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday for safety reasons."We couldn't put machines on the hill because there was just so much moisture on the snow," said Nick Cohee, China Peak.Creating a loss of business, but it is something they are preparing to make up for this weekend."A big day is 4,000 people here and it is a holiday weekend, the snow is amazing and we're expecting around those number," said Cohee.If skiing or snowboarding is not for you, days of rain also led to days of snow at Shaver Lake making it an ideal place to build a snowman or play with your dog."It's her first time in the snow so she's been really enjoying it," said Jeremy Coane, Fresno.Officials at China Peak say with all the snow that fell they are expecting to remain open through April.