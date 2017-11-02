WEATHER

7th annual Pomegranate Festival, record rainfall impacts crops

EMBED </>More Videos

Farmers in Madera County are learning looks can be deceiving when it comes to this year's crop. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the end of Pomegranate Harvest approaches, farmers in Madera County are learning looks can be deceiving when it comes to this year's crop.

"Tough to get color on the outside, that doesn't mean the inside isn't red tasty and full of sugar," said Alex Lehman.

Third generation farmer Lehman says no year is the same in the Ag industry, but this is a first for him.

Significant rain meant pomegranate trees nearly doubled in size.

"We're blessed that we've had this rainfall in regard to pomegranates it's kind of a catch," said Lehman.

This year's record rainfall was beneficial to the growth of the tree but it also had its impact on the fruit's look.

Lighter in color, varying in size, Lehman says this year's crop may have fallen short. But that does not impact quality, more importantly, Lehman says it does not impact taste.

Here at homegrown Cellars Harvest itself came a week ahead of schedule.

"They had color the sugar they were ready to go," said Lehman.

Grown primarily for juice, the fruit, handpicked at homegrown cellars, are also used for syrup, jam and to sell fresh at the market.

Farming 218 acres, they account for the majority of Madera County's almost 2,000 pomegranate trees.

Lehman says he is seeing the demand significantly grow from years past, saying we could soon see what was once considered an "oversaturated pomegranate market" stabilize.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherharvestweathermadera countyMadera County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Dallas Keuchel, Clayton Kershaw unfazed by hot Game 1 forecast
Deaf community outraged over Hurricane Irma interpreter
Valley residents survey aftermath of wild thunderstorm
More weather
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
Check before you burn
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Rain led to power outages across the Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
San Joaquin River Conservancy to choose best point of access to new trail
Strathmore man says TCSO deputies severely beat him, unlawfully detained him
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Fresno Police arrest 4 of the suspects from PRK Arms burglary in Modesto
Local Las Vegas shooting victim is heading home
Fresno felon turned social media darling out of jail after pleading guilty
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
President Trump nominates Jerome Powell for Fed chair
Show More
Immigration status ruse used to scam elderly woman out of thousands of dollars
Police in Lemoore searching for woman connected to shooting that left 1 injured
Merced County escaped inmate taken back into custody
Clovis DMV preparing to re-open
Police arrest man suspected of opening fire, killing 3 people at Colorado Walmart
More News
Top Video
Strathmore man says TCSO deputies severely beat him, unlawfully detained him
Cops: Student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
Your Weekend
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
More Video