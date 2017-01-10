CALIFORNIA

ABC7 News van wrecked by mudslide on Hwy 17 near Scotts Valley
EMBED </>More News Videos

Without warning, an ABC7 News photographer caught just a glimpse of the landslide as he was driving northbound on Highway 17.

By
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. --
Without warning, an ABC7 News photographer caught just a glimpse of the landslide as he was driving northbound on Highway 17.

In a split second, the news van was crushed by rocks, dirt and vegetation as seen in this video shot by a CHP officer.

"Miracles happen every day. Fortunately, the slide didn't come down and completely cover the van," explained CHP Officer Jeff Lutz.

PHOTOS: Major January storm across Bay Area


The landslide covered both of the northbound lanes just past Vine Hill Road just as the morning commute was about to start.

The Santa Cruz Mountains got pounded by Sunday's Level 4 Storm on the ABC7 news storm impact scale. The heavy rainfall saturated the soil and made it unstable.

The crews kept a watchful eye for more potential slides as they worked on clearing the highway.

Caltrans was able to reconfigure the two southbound lanes to give traffic a single lane bypass around the roadblock.

The big challenge was the amount of rocks and other debris that had to be removed.

"It's probably looking at around 700 cubic yards, which is a lot, because there's all kind of dynamics as far as power poles, lines, boulders and rocks, so it's a variety. So Caltrans is working with PG&E and AT&T to do their best to clean this up," said Lutz.

Light rain during the course of the day didn't help as it created both urgency and risk as crews tried to work quickly but safely, never sure if the unstable hillsides might give way again.

The highway patrol warns drivers that what happened to the ABC7 News van could happen to anyone, given the winding nature of highway 17 with limited ability to see hundreds of feet ahead when danger strikes.

For a while, the CHP re-routed commute traffic heading from Santa Cruz to San Jose onto a side road. Some of those commuters said it took them an hour just to drive the bypass. At about 10 a.m., Caltrans was able to cone-off the two southbound lanes of 17, allowing northbound traffic to use one of those lanes.

The crews have a big job ahead of them, using a frontloader to clear the slide and fill a nearby dump truck, but it's a slow process.

The CHP expects traffic to be impacted through the night.

What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!

Related Topics:
weatherrainstormfloodingsevere weatherwindaccidentstorm damageevacuationmudslidelandslidecaliforniaScotts Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
PHOTOS: Rain, storms hit Bay Area during 2016 El Nino season
Follow @LiveDoppler7HD on Twitter for the latest weather updates
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
Download Waze to your mobile device
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
CALIFORNIA
Iconic 'Pioneer Cabin' tunnel tree topples during storm
While Friant Dam releases thousands of gallons, farmers hope water storage project is the answer for the future
Convicted murder and cult leader Charles Manson still drawing public interest
Official: Manson alive amid reports he was hospitalized
More california
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Winter storm brings heavy rainfall to Central California
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
More Weather
Top Stories
Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Fresno Police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year
China Peak closed today
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
Main roadway to Huron flooded after storm
Yosemite National Park official says no major flooding after storm despite road closures
Show More
Highway 180 reopened after Central Fresno crash forces road closures
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Traffic control continues near Lake Kaweah, as Generals Highway remains closed in Sequoia National Park
Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
More News
Top Video
Reedley RV park evacuated as Kings River rises
With more rain on the forecast, evacuated North Fork residents fear for homes
After years of drought, scientists examine recharged San Joaquin River
Heavy rains create headache for construction workers and farmers across Fresno County
More Video