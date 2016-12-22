WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast
Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from the ABC30 StormWarn center.

By , Reuben Contreras and Alena Lee
Good Thursday Morning!

Areas of dense fog have reduced visibility in many locations to start the day. Fog will linger through much of the morning before thinning out closer to 10:00 am. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 50s today under partly to mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm system. Widespread rain is likely that may be heavy at times Friday and may make the roads difficult for traveling. There's a potential for flooding, but no watches or warnings have been issued. Along with rain, snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet by Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning is issued for parts of the Sierra that will go in effect Friday morning until Saturday afternoon. 1-2 feet of snowfall is expected at elevations above 6,000 feet, with over a foot of snow possible near 4,000 feet. Rainfall totals expected to accumulate up to one inch for the north and eastern portion of the Valley with lesser amounts the farther south and west. Most of the heaviest rain will end by Saturday morning with a passing shower possible. Christmas day still looks mostly sunny and dry.

Alena Lee will have the latest StormWarn30 Forecast this morning on ABC30 Action News AM Live.
