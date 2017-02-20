MERCED COUNTY

Agencies teaming up to keep an eye on floods in Merced County

As more rain greets the start of a new week, crews are continuing to clear debris from waterways while keeping a bird's eye view on the county's rivers. (KFSN)

MERCED COUNTY (KFSN) --
As more rain greets the start of a new week, crews are continuing to clear debris from waterways while keeping a bird's eye view on the county's rivers.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office is concerned with both the Don Pedro Reservoir and the San Joaquin River-- both with are extremely full.

"You have a five gallon bucket with 10 gallons of water. We're trying to figure out how to keep that bucket from exploding," said Vern Warnke, Merced County Sheriff.

Water was released from the Don Pedro Reservoir Monday and Sheriff Warnke says parts of the county could get wet.



"These rivers, Merced, Tualome, Stanislaus-- they all dump into the San Joaquin and we're going to start feeling an impact in about a week or so because the water's got no place to go."

While he said it is not a threat, residents near waterways should be prepared in case water comes close.

Meanwhile, the Emergency Operations Center is working alongside the Air National Guard to fly over the county.

"We provide video assets to the EOC, we're focusing on dams levees, and levee breaks and providing that info in real time with an analysis to the EOC," said Nicholas Edwards, National Guard.

Fire and water rescue crews from Los Angeles and Ventura County are also in the region to help if needed.

"By having those two teams here today, gives them time to start learning our road systems as well as access to different points of the river," said Jeremy Rahn, Merced County EOC Deputy Director.

The EOC will remain activated and so far damage and manpower costs for the recent storms are estimated to be around $9 million.
