WEATHER

Rare glimpse into Antarctica's colorful world beneath the ice
EMBED </>More News Videos

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms. (Australian Antarctic Division)

There's an unseen world underneath the ice in Antartica, and footage captured by researchers reveals it's home to a great deal of marine life.

This video was recorded under the sea at O'Brien Bay, near Casey research station in East Antartica, by the Australian Antarctic Division. Researchers had cut open a deep hole into the ice to drop an underwater probe into the sea below. The probe's mission was to retrieve a data logger, which had been recording the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of the seawater on an hourly basis since November last year.

Shortly after inserting the probe, a curious seal swam up from underneath the hole and greeted the scientists.

The probe's footage soon revealed a thriving ecosystem living under the ice, full of starfish, sponges, algae and worms.

Biologist Dr. Glenn Johnstone, of the Australian Antarctic Division, said that "This footage reveals a habitat that is productive, colorful, dynamic and full of a wide variety of biodiversity, including sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars."
Related Topics:
weathernatureoceansAntarcticasealfishsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthydistraction
Load Comments
WEATHER
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
Accuweather Forecast
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Tips for driving on slick winter roads
More Weather
Top Stories
US to kick out 35 Russian intelligence operatives in response to election hacking
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
Duck causes traffic problems on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
Show More
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
Residents of a Fresno long-term hotel say repairs are happening too slowly and people are getting sick
Woman facing charges after Atwater police says she rammed her car into boyfriend's garage
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
More News
Top Video
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
More Video