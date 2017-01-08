Authorities issue evacuation warning to North Fork residents due to flooding

#BREAKING: Pre-evacuation orders issued for North Fork due to rising waters at Bass Lake. Madera Sheriff says ppl should be ready to leave. — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) January 9, 2017

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has elevated the pre-evacuation notice to an evacuation warning.---The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued an evacuation warning to North Fork residents Sunday night due to flooding in the area.Authorities said the affected areas include:-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222-Manzanita Lake Drive-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and 1/2 of a mile west of Road 274Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274-Road 228-Wah-up Way-Kunigib Way-Amber Lane-Weatherly Lane-Willow Creek Drive-Church StreetThe third major storm of the new year has the roads of North Fork gushing with water.The heavy downpour is causing some concerns in Madera County as water from Bass Lake discharges close to homes. The Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be prepared for the worst.Thomas Gallagher received the emergency call while at home."It came over the phone," he said. "It was a little confusing because all the roads here are numbers."Several major roads into the North Fork community are in that pre-evacuation order.Road 222 is where Gallagher lives. Because of the advisory, he moved his car to higher ground in the event he has to leave."I can always walk to my car, but if my car is locked in I can't get out," he explained.Nearly 20 miles away from North Fork, rain continues to fall in Oakhurst. Csilla Schulcz is from Europe and is used to this type of weather, but she says it got a little scary even for her on Saturday."We had thunder, lightning, it was just scary," she said. "It was raining like pouring like buckets the whole house was loud from rain."The storm is also having an impact on new restaurant Crab Cakes. It's only been open for a couple months, and the owners are already feeling the effects of the winter weather."We're going to have a slow couple days but starting next week we should pick right back up to where we were," Christian Guizar with the store said.Authorities said an evacuation center has been set up at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church at 50443 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA 93644 for residents who would like to evacuate early and in the event mandatory evacuation orders are issued.Stay with ABC30 for updates and text "MaderaSO" to 888777 for notifications from the MCSO.