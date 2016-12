Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts

Interstate 5

Highway 140

Highway 41

Highway 168

Highway 180

Highway 245

Highway 198

Highway 190

If you're headed up to the mountains in the winter, be sure to carry snow chains at all times.---NO TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS ARE REPORTED FOR THIS AREA.VEHICLES OVER 45 FEET ARE PROHIBITED & 1-WAY CONTROLLED TRAFFIC FOR ALL OTHER VEHICLES 20 MI EAST OF MARIPOSA (MARIPOSA CO) 24 HRS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK - DUE TO SLIDE REPAIRSFOR YOSEMITE NAT'L PARK ROAD INFORMATION CALL 209-372-0200NO TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS ARE REPORTED FOR THIS AREA.FOR YOSEMITE NAT'L PARK ROAD INFORMATION CALL 209-372-0200IS CLOSED FROM LAKE SABRINA TO ASPENDELL (INYO CO) - FOR THE WINTER - MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTECHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 9.3 MI WEST OF THE JCT SR 245 TO HUME LAKE RD (FRESNO CO)CHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 11.7 MI SOUTH OF THE JCT OF SR 180 TO THE JCT OF SR 180 (FRESNO CO)1-WAY CONTROLLED TRAFFIC FROM 0.7 MI EAST TO 1 MI EAST OF THE JCT OF SR 269 /AT SISKIYOU AVE/ (FRESNO CO) 24 HRS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK TO 2359 HRS THRU 12/28/16 - DUE TO BRIDGE WORKCHAINS ARE REQUIRED ON ALL VEHICLES EXCEPT 4-WHEEL-DRIVE VEHICLES WITH SNOW TIRES ON ALL 4 WHEELS FROM 1 MI WEST OF CAMP NELSON TO 4.5 MI EAST OF CAMP NELSON (FRESNO CO)