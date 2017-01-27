WEATHER

First incredible images of Earth released from GOES-16 satellite

EMBED </>More News Videos

These pictures are truly out of this world. (AccuWeather)

NASA's GOES-16 satellite (previously known as GOES-R) released new pictures of Earth from space, and the images are truly breathtaking.

Launched on Nov. 19, 2016 from Cape Canaveral in Florida, the satellite released the images after several weeks of testing. The satellite has four times greater resolution and is five times faster than past GOES imagers, according to AccuWeather.

The satellite is able to provide images of the Continental U.S. every five minutes, and can capture images of weather events like hurricanes and wildfires every 30 seconds, AccuWeather said.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherdistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercoolernasaspace
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Foggy Day School Schedules
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
More Weather
Top Stories
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
Show More
'Mannix' star Mike Connors dies at 91
One person killed in crash on Golden State in Fresno County
Top 2 administrators at Parlier Unified placed on administrative leave
Fresno Unified hoping to give students easier access to healthcare
Local Muslim leaders concerned about President Trump's immigration proposal
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian killed crossing HWY 99 after accident near Visalia
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Outcry from Squaw Valley residents amid concern convicted sex-offender may still move to area
Remembering Apollo 1
More Video