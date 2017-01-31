WEATHER

Family builds 20-foot snowman in their front yard

If you thought you ever built a large snowman, then you clearly haven't seen the massive snow creature this Canadian family created.

After a large snowfall, the Dueck family spent about three weeks crafting a 20-foot snowman in their front yard.

"We built a form and hauled loads of snow into an auger from Westfield which poured into the top of the form," Joshua Dueck wrote on YouTube. "Then we carved the snowman out of the cylinders we formed and added the eyes, nose and buttons."

According to Dueck, the snowman is hollow on the inside, allowing people to climb into it and even look out of its mouth.
