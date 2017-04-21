Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
WEATHER
Children learn about meteorology at Pacific Union Elementary
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1899384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Alena Lee visits Mrs. Bertao's 3rd grade class (KFSN)
KFSN
By
Alena Lee
Friday, April 21, 2017 06:41AM
Related Topics:
weather
education
Fresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast
National Geographic shares images of national parks from outer space
Oroville Dam managers made missteps in handling crisis, AP reports
Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring
More Weather
Top Stories
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after rescue teams identify the wrong victim
DA files charge against Kori Muhammad for the murder of Motel 6 security guard
10 men arrested for child sex crimes in Merced, 1 facing charges for trafficking 14-year-old
Large fire burning in Fresno County, 40 structures threatened
Search warrant from first shooting Kori Muhammad allegedly committed released
3 Paris officers shot, 1 fatally, in Champs-Elysees attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Malloch Elem Library worker accused of inappropriate conduct with teenager
Show More
Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping former student has been captured; student is safe
Community remembers the victims of the Fresno shooting spree
Father of Fresno shooting spree suspect talks about son
Woman describes encounter with Fresno shooting spree suspect during rampage
Friends of Fresno shooting spree suspect say they are in shock after shooting
More News
Top Video
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after rescue teams identify the wrong victim
Family holds vigil for shooting spree victim at site where he was gunned down in Central Fresno
Search warrant from first shooting Kori Muhammad allegedly committed released
Your Weekend
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno