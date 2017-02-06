WEATHER

Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms

Crews stretched out across Fresno and Clovis spent Monday filling potholes and clearing storm drains just as another weather maker zeros in on Central California. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
City maintenance crews in Clovis have been on-call overnight and on the weekends since the rain started about four or five weeks ago. The same can be said for Fresno and most other Valley cities.

The cleanup effort is underway. Crews stretched out across Fresno and Clovis spent Monday filling potholes and clearing storm drains just as another weather maker zeros in on Central California.

"We have asphalt coming up in chunks all over the city," Scott Redelfs with Clovis Public Utilities said.

Redelfs is the assistant public utilities director for the city of Clovis.

"We're expecting another three-quarter inch tonight," he said. "So, we're out there cleaning all the storm drains, making sure that water can get off the roads and drain as quick as possible."

The weekend storm produced a heavy downpour in select areas. Parts of Fresno and Clovis experienced flash flooding, which is when too much rain was dumped in a short amount of time

"The Flood Control District indicated we had about an inch and a half from anywhere from a 30-minute to a one hour period," Scott Mozier with Fresno Public Works said.

It's an inconvenience for homeowners, whose landscapes took a beating during the latest round of storms. Some sidewalks and streets are still covered with debris from flooded front yards.

Despite the stress placed on crews to repair all the storm damage, city leaders say they remain on budget.

"Really, we've only had about $7,000 worth of overtime expenses for the employees," Mozier said. "And, thankfully, the storms have really been coming in with some gaps in between and enough time for the system to recover."
