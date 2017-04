Lloyd Cotsen was just enjoying a day at the beach when he noticed dirt falling off a cliffside in the parking lot.Cotsen began to film the trickle of debris which soon became a whole wall of dirt collapsing in the parking lot of Zuma Beach in Malibu, Calif.Cotsen said on Facebook , "Got unbelievably lucky and captured this whole mountain side collapsing at Point Dume. WOW!"