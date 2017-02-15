Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain

The concrete walls are in place while sand bags are being laid out; crews in Mariposa are putting barriers in place to lessen the impact of more storms ahead."Hopefully the water doesn't impact the building anymore like it has these two previous storms," said Bob Pickard, High Country Health Food and Cafe.Pickard is the owner of High Country Health Food and Cafe-- his businesses sits right at the bottom of a hill. He says recent rain broke a culvert behind a detail shop at the top of the hill, splitting the detail shop in two, and sending a rush of water down to the rest of the businesses in the area.Pickard said he is hoping some newly added channels and drainage will help catch it before the water reaches his shop again."I think this is going to be a much better fix for the entire center."The county's already declared a local emergency from storms earlier this month, and plan to declare another one for last week's storm. The county is already estimating about a million dollars' worth of storm damage."That is a huge impact-- the discretionary portion of our general fund is only $29 million. That's a hefty percentage-- that's not something we're used to throwing out like others might," said Dallin Kimble, Interim CAO.They are hoping to get relief funds from the California Assistance Act that would cover at least 75-percent of the cost."It's still a big hole to fill but it's a lot more manageable that way," said Kimble.Now that more barriers are in place, people in the area are hoping they are better prepared this time around as more storms begin creeping into the county.On Tuesday, the President approved federal emergency relief funds to the state, however, Mariposa County can't get insurance through FEMA because they don't participate in the agency's National Flood Insurance Program.A board of supervisor we spoke with said this is something they may consider to revisit.