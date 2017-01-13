FRESNO

Crews in Fresno working hard to clean up after storm
EMBED </>More News Videos

011317-kfsn-5pm-storm-clean-up-vid_1 (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sun peeked through the clouds over the Central Valley Friday, ending a long stretch of heavy rain and stormy weather. The clearer skies also meant city crews were pounding the pavement.

A major problem across Fresno-- potholes.

"Well you know one of the side effects of having a significant amount of rain, like we've had over the last week or so, is the fact that the water seeps into the cracks of roadways and streets that are already distressed and it's causing potholes," said Mark Standriff, City of Fresno.

Caltrans had crews on Highway 99 fixing pot holes left behind from the heavy rains.

City workers were dispatched to dozens of damaged areas and worked quickly to make repairs.

"It's a temporary fix. All we're doing right now is pretty much is just putting a band aid on the street knowing the streets are already distressed and that some kind of resurfacing is going to have to happen for the entire street sometime soon," said Standriff.

"The bark and leaves which probably mostly came from my yard show you where there was different levels of flooding," said Jacob White, Fresno.

White in East Central Fresno showed us just how close the water came to his house. Those who live there were shocked at how fast the cul-de-sac went under water. He said it even picked up two full trash cans at the end of his driveway.

Now comes the clean up-- raking the leaves and bark before the next storm comes.

"This last week's rain was pretty severe, I had never seen this corner get that flooded," said White.

The City of Fresno said residents can actually download the city's app to report potholes in their neighborhood.
Related Topics:
weatherstormroad repairfresnopotholesfresno - east central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Good Sports: Fresno Monsters Hockey led by new coach, local players
Traffic backed up along southbound Highway 99 in Fresno due to emergency road work
Retro pop art on display in Downtown Fresno
Researchers believe we accomplishing less when we are multi-tasking
More fresno
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
How winter weather affects your health
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
More Weather
Top Stories
1-year-old son of correctional officer killed after sister accidentally shoots him with handgun
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Man dies after crashing car into canal near Sanger
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
AZ trooper shot in ambush attack; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Not so fast, drought may cause continuing concerns
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Show More
Marijuana in California: What's legal, what isn't now?
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Tule River Tribe Chairman lays out major proposal to move casino to Porterville
Storm damage causing problems all over the Valley
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
More News
Top Video
Crews working to clear Highway 59 after heavy storms shut down roads
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Longtime Madera County organic farm will live on thanks to community food system
Generosity from North Valley residents helped send Merced County posse to inauguration
More Video