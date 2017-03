2:54pm-ALL Tornado Warnings have expired. Still have one severe t-storm warning in the N. Valley. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/WKqgz6kIlF — Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) March 21, 2017

2:21PM-Severe T'Storm Warning issued for Merced & Mariposa Co. Strong wind, lightning & heavy rain associated. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/I4uHDOpV4i — Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) March 21, 2017

A storm rolling over the Valley is drenching towns and caused a brief tornado warning in Merced County. The weather even caused administrators at Atwater High School to put the school on lock down for a short time.