MARIPOSA COUNTY

Downpour causes problems in Mariposa and thousands in damage

EMBED </>More News Videos

Already full, clogged, and overflowing drains and culverts had portions of Mariposa County drowning in water Tuesday. (KFSN)

By
MARIPOSA COUNTY (KFSN) --
Already full, clogged, and overflowing drains and culverts had portions of Mariposa County drowning in water Tuesday.

Officials said a flash flood over the weekend caused about a million dollars in damages; not including the destruction from the latest storm.

"The problem that we're seeing right now is a result of tree mortality and so there's a lot of debris. Broken limbs, and there's cut tree trunks that are on private property that is flowing into the channels and the creeks; and this is what is causing the damage here," said Gary Brown, Mariposa County Engineer.

The losses are widespread, mostly from floodwaters that continue to rise. At Ace Hardware the parking lot looked more like a river. The water ruined thousands of dollars in merchandise in a storage shed.

"We do have warehousing up above on the hill, and while we don't know the damage of that as of this moment, we can suspect it's going to be probably in the tens of thousands of dollars in product loss alone," said Troy Foster, Hardware Store Owner.

Constant and steady rain for so many days has left sports fields at Mariposa County High School looking more like small ponding basins-- winter soccer is on a hiatus for now.

"We did have a bank of water flow over into our JV baseball and soccer fields and ended up-- some of the other water from the other banks actually went down into our learning center and flooded multiple classrooms there," said Celeste Azevedo, Mariposa County High School Principal.

Heavy downpours forced the closure of several roads in the area. Saturated hillsides are more of a concern with each raindrop that falls, mud and rockslides could lead to a more dangerous and serious problem.

Mariposa County deputies have been policing to make sure that people stay away from the fast-moving water.

Some residents who have lived here for 35 years say they've never seen anything like this.
Related Topics:
weathermariposa countyrainflooding
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
Man convicted of shooting Mariposa County deputy could spend the next two decades in prison
Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell
Yosemite National Park rangers keeping an eye out for what could be the biggest storm in years
More mariposa county
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Flooding forces road closures in Mariposa County
NASA images show Saturn rings up close
More Weather
Top Stories
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Fire destroys historic department store in Firebaugh
Oral arguments over President Trump's travel ban
Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary after Vice President Mike Pence breaks 50-50 tie
Show More
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
Fresno family escapes house fire
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
More News
Top Video
Madera County Sheriff's Office issues mandatory evacuation in North Fork
Fire destroys historic department store in Firebaugh
2 yurts washed away by floodwaters, crash into bridge in Oakhurst
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
More Video