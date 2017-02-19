Emergency crews from across the state gather in Clovis to prep for upcoming storm

While one company drove a little more 300 miles to get the Valley, another drove nearly 1,000 miles, but they all have their utility trucks lined up, ready to take off and get to work when the storms hits.With lights flashing, utility workers from New Mexico drove off one by one. And as they leave, another group of foremen from San Diego showed up to take their place.Both companies are staying in the Central Valley Sunday night, getting some rest before this week's round of storms. Mark Strand works for PNM, a power company based out of new Mexico.Strand is one 20 linemen who will be restoring a wide-range of outages up and down the state."We'll be putting up power lines, rerunning service, replacing poles," he explained. "Basically, whatever needs to be done, we will do it."And it is a job that comes at a cost, especially when being away from loved ones."I miss my family when I'm gone but to see the appreciation when we come out, it makes it all worth it," he said. "It really does."Denny Boyles, a spokesperson for PG&E, says it is extremely helpful having extra hands on deck."The idea of repairing damages is you want to do it safely, but you also want to do it as quickly as possible," he said. "Especially in some of these areas that are depending on heat."And while utility crews are preparing to respond to weather-related incidents, the American Red Cross is doing the same. Jessica Piffero says her team is specifically keeping an eye on the levee situation in Tranquillity that is in danger of failing."We have shelters on standby along with volunteers who can set up those cots and provide those hot meals and provide the level of comfort these families need," she said.And comfort is what these electrical workers need, and that's why they are eating some Central Valley food truck tacos before heading off to bed.The power utility company from New Mexico is leaving Clovis at 5 a.m. Monday to go up to Napa. The one from San Diego says they are still waiting to find out what their first assignment will be.