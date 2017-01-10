STORM

Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite
Water flowed heavily from Bass Lake to Willow Creek Sunday and Monday, forcing calls for evacuations in the nearby town of North Fork.

NORTH FORK, California (KFSN) --
Water flowed heavily from Bass Lake to Willow Creek Sunday and Monday, forcing calls for evacuations in the nearby town of North Fork.

In North Fork, evacuations are now in place for all of Church Street, the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park as well as some homes along Willow Creek. There is uncertainty Tuesday morning as another wave of wet weather will come. Residents and authorities are trying to figure out when it will be safe to go back into their homes. As of Tuesday morning, authorities say Wednesday afternoon would likely be the earliest time residents could return to their homes.

RELATED: NORTH FORK RESIDENTS FORCED TO FLEE FROM FLOOD WATERS
The normally calm Willow Creek is now a raging river after the latest storm caused it to overflow and flooded the area overnight.



Madera County Sheriff's deputies have been monitoring water levels throughout the night and are preparing for the next wave of wet weather.

RELATED: WITH MORE RAIN ON THE FORECAST, EVACUATED NORTH FORK RESIDENTS FEAR FOR HOMES
Evacuation orders remain in North Fork and dozens of homes are sitting in feet of swampy water from the weekend storm.



Further north, along Highway 41, heavy downpour caused flood concerns at Yosemite National Park prompting a closure of all roads to the Valley Floor and evacuations for around 50 park employees. The Merced River at Pohono Bridge rose more than 2 feet above flood level.



Park rangers took extra precaution after the 1997 flooding, but say this time there was minimal debris left in the roadway.

"In some of the low lying areas, we have had some standing water and there has been some water but the nice thing is electrical power never went out. the water system stayed in tact," said Scott Gediman, Yosemite National Park.

Park employees are back in Yosemite Valley and the plan is to open the gates at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Campgrounds are expected to open Tuesday evening and commercial services are slated to open on Wednesday. Visitors are asked to be cautious in the area because of debris and standing water.

Yosemite Valley to open Tuesday morning
Officials at Yosemite National Park said they will open roads to Yosemite Valley at 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
RELATED: YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK OFFICIAL SAYS NO MAJOR FLOODING AFTER STORM DESPITE ROAD CLOSURES
Yosemite National Park visitors are asked to be aware of hazards, including potential wet and icy road conditions, mudslides and debris on the roads.

