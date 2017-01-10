Evacuations remain in North Fork, lifted in Yosemite

Sorry, your browser doesn't support Flash , needs a Flash update , or has Flash disabled. You need Flash to watch this video. EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1694684" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The normally calm Willow Creek is now a raging river after the latest storm caused it to overflow and flooded the area overnight.

Water flowed heavily from Bass Lake to Willow Creek Sunday and Monday, forcing calls for evacuations in the nearby town of North Fork.In North Fork, evacuations are now in place for all of Church Street, the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park as well as some homes along Willow Creek. There is uncertainty Tuesday morning as another wave of wet weather will come. Residents and authorities are trying to figure out when it will be safe to go back into their homes. As of Tuesday morning, authorities say Wednesday afternoon would likely be the earliest time residents could return to their homes.Madera County Sheriff's deputies have been monitoring water levels throughout the night and are preparing for the next wave of wet weather.Further north, along Highway 41, heavy downpour caused flood concerns at Yosemite National Park prompting a closure of all roads to the Valley Floor and evacuations for around 50 park employees. The Merced River at Pohono Bridge rose more than 2 feet above flood level.Park rangers took extra precaution after the 1997 flooding, but say this time there was minimal debris left in the roadway."In some of the low lying areas, we have had some standing water and there has been some water but the nice thing is electrical power never went out. the water system stayed in tact," said Scott Gediman, Yosemite National Park.Park employees are back in Yosemite Valley and the plan is to open the gates at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning. Campgrounds are expected to open Tuesday evening and commercial services are slated to open on Wednesday. Visitors are asked to be cautious in the area because of debris and standing water.