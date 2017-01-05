WEATHER

Flash flood warnings issued in Kern, Tulare counties

(ABC30 Breaking News)

HANFORD, Calif. --
The National Weather Service office in Hanford has issued a flash flood warning for north-central Kern County and south-central Tulare County.

The warning was issued at 7:10 a.m. Thursday and will be in effect until 1 p.m.

The weather service says 5 inches to 9 inches of rain have fallen.

Areas expected to experience flooding include Bodfish, South Lake, Weldon, Lake Isabella, Riverkern, Johnsondale, Democrat, Wofford Heights, Mountain Mesa, Kernville, Glennville and Fountain Springs.

The weather service says excessive rainfall over burn scars will send debris flows through the White River, Kern River, Poso Creek and Deer Creek drainages.
Related Topics:
weatherflash floodingTulare County
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEATHER
ABC30 Fog Tracker
Chain Controls and Winter Driving Alerts
Accuweather Forecast
Why are rockets launched out of Cape Canaveral?
More Weather
Top Stories
Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno
Man arrested for car burglary in Central Fresno
Series of storms having positive impact on local ski equipment retailers
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
2 dead in Orosi car crash
Road conditions causing concern for tourists and officials at Yosemite National Park
Man arrested after attempting to rob a Sanger bank
Show More
2 suspects arrested accused of deadly stabbing in Merced last year
65 students taken to hospital after bus flipped over in ditch
Convicted murder and cult leader Charles Manson still drawing public interest
Officials telling Valley residents to be prepared as heavy rain causing road closures
Macy's to close 68 stores, cut 10,000 jobs amid weak sales
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos