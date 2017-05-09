Flood warning issued for Yosemite Valley due to fast melting snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued another flood warning for the Merced River at Pohono Bridge in Yosemite National Park.
The NWS said the above average temperatures are expected to speed up the snowmelt and cause flooding along the Yosemite Valley floor.
At 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the water level was at 9.4 feet at the Pohono Bridge. Flood stage begins at 10 feet.
Last week, the housekeeping camp flooded in Yosemite after the water went over the 11-foot mark at the bridge. Cooler temperatures cause the flooding to ease over the weekend.
While the flooding can cause problems in the Valley, it also makes for the best waterfall views since the drought began several years ago.