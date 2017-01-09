Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1693291" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Authorities said an evacuation center has been set up at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church at 50443 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA 93644 for residents who would like to evacuate early and in the event mandatory evacuation orders are issued.