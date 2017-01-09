Flooding and evacuations as local waterways swell

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The storm has filled Bass Lake with rushing water. Deputies kept a close eye on the lake all weekend and it is now posing problems for people downstream.
The Madera County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation in parts of North Fork, this morning. It remains, in effect on Church Street, both east and west and at the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park. Two homes nearest to Willow Creek on Willow Creek Drive have also been issued evacuation orders. People in the area have been advised to avoid driving through flooded roads or standing water. A shelter is in place for evacuees at the Oakhurst EV-Free church near Yosemite High School.
Meanwhile, in Yosemite National Park roughly 50 employees were evacuated from the Yosemite Valley. The American Red Cross is helping evacuees with food and shelter.
The Merced River was over 12 feet deep at Pohono Bridge -- two feet higher than the 10 foot flood level. All roads, leading into Yosemite Valley remain closed, and a rockslide has been reported along Highway 140. The extent of the slide and the flooding impact isn't known yet.
The stormy weather has shut down the slopes at China Peak for a second straight day. The ski resort says the mountain is closed on Monday, due to the rain. So much has come down, it is wiping out the snow and the closure could also last through Tuesday. Colder temperatures are expected to hit in the near future and bring more snow to help rebuild the runs. The resort has constant updates on its website. You can also, call ahead before heading up the mountain.
Mud and rocks have shut down a stretch of Highway 198. The closure is just south of Firestone Avenue in Coalinga all the way to the Fresno/Monterey county line. CHP officers have been on scene since this morning, helping with traffic control. Officers say, mud slid into the road. It is being cleaned up and the closure could be lifted on Monday afternoon.
In Fresno County, west of Selma, the intersection of Clovis Avenue and Conejo intersection is flooded with several inches of water all across the road.
Areas east of Clovis have also experienced some flooding. A steady stream of water was flowing over Sample Road. Drivers are advised to drive slow and avoid any areas of standing water.
We have a break in the rain on Monday morning, but another storm is rolling in. A few showers and storms move through the area early Monday morning. Most of the heaviest rain is up toward the foothills while some very light showers are starting to fall apart near Sanger and Selma. A few more showers will be possible throughout the day with another system on the way.
Mandatory Evacuation
- Two residences nearest to Willow Creek on Willow Creek Drive
- Church Street (East and West)
- Bass Lake Mobile Home Park
Evacuation Warning
- Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
- Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
- Manzanita Lake Drive
- Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and 1/2 of a mile west of Road 274
- Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
- Road 228
- Wah-up Way
- Kunigib Way
- Amber Lane
- Weatherly Lane
- Willow Creek Drive
That's not the only place that got heavy downpour. The storm impacted people and businesses in Oakhurst.
"We had thunder lightening it was just scary it was raining like pouring like buckets the whole house was loud from rain," said Csilla Schulcz, Oakhurst.
"We're going to have a slow couple days, but starting next week we should pick right back up to where we were," said Christian Guizar, Crab Cakes.
In Northfork, water from Bass Lake is now flowing out to nearby homes. Madera County Sheriff's Deputies are now mandating people leave their homes at the east side of Church Street and the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park. They say that too much rain to Bass Lake could be life threatening.
An evacuation center is set up at the Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church. People from Yosemite and North Fork are taking shelter there.
On Sunday night, North Fork resident received a pre-evacuation evacuation notice, then an evacuation warning for certain areas. Thomas Gallagher received the emergency call while at home.
"It came over the phone," he said. "It was a little confusing because all the roads here are numbers."
Several major roads into the North Fork community are in that pre-evacuation order. Road 222 is where Gallagher lives. Because of the advisory, he moved his car to higher ground in the event he has to leave.
"I can always walk to my car, but if my car is locked in I can't get out," he explained.
Nearly 20 miles away from North Fork, rain continues to fall in Oakhurst. Csilla Schulcz is from Europe and is used to this type of weather, but she says it got a little scary even for her on Saturday.
Authorities said an evacuation center has been set up at Oakhurst Evangelical Free Church at 50443 High School Rd, Oakhurst, CA 93644 for residents who would like to evacuate early and in the event mandatory evacuation orders are issued.
