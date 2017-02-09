Flooding continues as another storm looms

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --More rain expected to move in to Central California late Thursday as flooding problems continue to grow.
A much drier start to the day than yesterday morning, however there is a little bit of light rain falling in the Sierra with snow mainly near the crest. Snow level will be above 8,000 feet but expected to drop to 5,000 feet by Saturday morning. Showers will become more widespread and heavy at times by the second half of the day. With all the rain expected betw3een today and Friday the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire viewing area that will go in effect tonight through Friday evening. When approaching flooded roadways always remember, "Turn Around, Don't Drown."
Rainfall totals expected between 0.75" to 1.00" in the South Valley and between 1.00"-1.75" from Fresno northward. Much higher amounts expected in the Foothills and Sierra.
North ForkEvacuations are still underway for a Madera County community left soaked following recent rain. Now they are preparing for round two.
Although many of the creeks have receded, homes remain under a mandatory evacuation in preparation for another brutal round of rain. This is the second time in less than a month that familied in North Fork have had to evacuate their homes.
Selma Metzger had to abandon her house after last month's storm destabilized the foundation. Yellow tape surronds her trailer where many of her belongings are still inside.
"What can you do? It's going happen and it'll probably happen again before all this goes away," said Selma Metzger, North Fork resident.
Most families have been lucky enough to escape devastation. But that doesn't mean they aren't preparing for round two of storms.
"I know going through town today, I kept on seeing snow plows and stuff to get the rocks and the dirt off the road, that's a new one, never seen that before," said Tia Hartsock, North Fork resident.
So far this year, North Fork has received at least 30 inches of rain. The Madera County Sheriff's Office says the mandatory evacuations will remain in place until this weekend for the east side of Church Street and the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park.
Three RiversPeople in the Three Rivers community are welcoming the rain, but also preparing as another big winter storm heads our way. The new storm comes after a torrential downpour this week caused several bridges to wash out.
On Tuesday, some people couldn't even leave their properties without risking their lives because of flooding along the north fork Kaweah River. Lieutenant Casey Lewis of the Tulare County Fire Department said they had to pull one victim, who was stuck in rushing water, out of his truck to safety.
"Once I was safely in the back of the vehicle in the truck bed, I was able to open the rear window all the way get him into the life vest and helmet and get him into the back of the truck with me," said Lt. Casey Lewis, Tulare County Fire.
First responders are standing by in case of more flooding.
ChowchillaThe Madera County Sheriff's Office is warning people near the Berenda Slough to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice.
Chowchilla Water District officials expect the flow of water in the slough to increase. A pre-evacuation advisory is in effect for the area of Highway 152 -- south to Avenue 18 1/2 between Robertson Boulevard and Road 16.
Yosemite National ParkVideo posted on Facebook by Yosemite National Park shows a swollen Merced River. At the Pohono Bridge the water level is over 10-feet, which is just over the flood stage. It's expected to have reached it's peak a few hours ago.
PiedraResidents of the Doyals Trailer Park were still restricted by the stream running over the road that leads into the park. The Fresno County Department of Emergency Services has been made aware of the problem. The concern is whether emergency vehicles can get in.
The big concern is that continued flooding could prevent emergency vehicles from reaching the trailer parks or homes along the creek. The Fresno County Department of Emergency Services has monitored the situation and so far determined emergency vehicles could make it through.
OakhurstIf it wasn't one thing for Kathleen Frye it was another. All day, steady rain created constant problems for the manager of an RV campground in Oakhurst.
Frye went from calling in a tow truck company to pull in one of her RV's stuck in flood water, to chasing after two of her yurts that got swept down the river because of the rain. Both are worth more than $10,000 each.
Mariposa CountyThe Mariposa County officials have closed a dozen roads after creeks and river rose quickly due to heavy rain.
