Flooding forces road closures in Mariposa County

Flooding of Mariposa Creek near Stroming Rd (Madera County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The Mariposa County officials have closed a dozen roads after creeks and river rose quickly due to heavy rain.

The following roads are closed in Mariposa County due to flooding:

Indian Peak Bridge near Hirsch Rd
Brooks Bridge on Brooks Road
Silva Rd Crossing (Dirt Portion)
Fournier Road
8th Street Crossing

Leonard Road Crossing
Silver Bar Crossing, between Ashworth Rd and Ben Hur Rd.
Stroming Rd Crossing
Mormon Bar Crossing
Agua Fria Rd Crossing

Penon Blanco Rd Crossing
Granite Springs Rd

