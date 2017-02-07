Flooding forces road closures in Mariposa County

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The Mariposa County officials have closed a dozen roads after creeks and river rose quickly due to heavy rain.
The following roads are closed in Mariposa County due to flooding:
Indian Peak Bridge near Hirsch Rd
Brooks Bridge on Brooks Road
Silva Rd Crossing (Dirt Portion)
Fournier Road
8th Street Crossing
Leonard Road Crossing
Silver Bar Crossing, between Ashworth Rd and Ben Hur Rd.
Stroming Rd Crossing
Mormon Bar Crossing
Agua Fria Rd Crossing
Penon Blanco Rd Crossing
Granite Springs Rd
