Flooding forces road closures in Mariposa County

The Mariposa County officials have closed a dozen roads after creeks and river rose quickly due to heavy rain.

The Mariposa County officials have closed a dozen roads after creeks and river rose quickly due to heavy rain.The following roads are closed in Mariposa County due to flooding:Indian Peak Bridge near Hirsch RdBrooks Bridge on Brooks RoadSilva Rd Crossing (Dirt Portion)Fournier Road8th Street CrossingLeonard Road CrossingSilver Bar Crossing, between Ashworth Rd and Ben Hur Rd.Stroming Rd CrossingMormon Bar CrossingAgua Fria Rd CrossingPenon Blanco Rd CrossingGranite Springs RdStay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.