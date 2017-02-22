WEATHER

Fresno County proclaims a local emergency due to a stressed water system

The County of Fresno has proclaimed a local emergency because high water releases into streams and rivers is causing stress to the levee system that protects homes throughout the county. (KFSN)

The County of Fresno has proclaimed a local emergency because high water releases into streams and rivers is causing stress to the levee system that protects homes throughout the county.

The problem is particularly evident in Tranquillity, officials say, where a levee has weakened because of the high flows of the San Joaquin River. Several county agencies and water districts are working to repair the threatened breach and prepare for evacuations if necessary.

County officials say the that high water levels at local reservoirs along with recent storms has prompted the high water releases.

By declaring a local emergency, the county will be able to seek support from the State of California if costs run high.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors will consider ratification of the action at their meeting next Tuesday.
