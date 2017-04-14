FRESNO

Fresno residents mopping up after heavy rain causes flooding

Overwhelming rain pounded East Central Fresno Thursday afternoon, dropping more than 2 inches of rain. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Overwhelming rain pounded East Central Fresno Thursday afternoon, dropping more than 2 inches of rain. The rain left churches to pick up the soggy pieces just three days before Easter.

"It got all over my shoes and when I went outside it got all over my pants," said Pastor Rick Owens, Victory Baptist Church.

Owens was studying in his office, when the ceiling tile fell-- and that was just the beginning of the torrential mess.

"I just noticed water, I just watched it come in through the back door, office door, front door, everything flooded, there was nothing we could do, it was just over."

Down the road Jannina Castillo could not make it home for hours. High water surrounded their office building like a moat, stranding them at work.

"We all ran outside to check on our cars and realized we weren't getting out of here. That was at 4:30 and it's about 7:00 right now."

Some drivers gingerly tested the water levels-- others dove right in. Several cars ended up floating down McKinely Avenue, where tow trucks gathered to fish them away.

"We've seen people wrapping plastic bags around their legs to try and get through. The parking lot was going up to your knees," said Castillo.

For many the cleanup effort will stretch on for several days.

"Brought shop vacuums, carpet cleaners, we're just going to get it done," said Owens.

The cleanup is a test for this congregation who had to cancel Thursday's evening service, now determined to re-open in time by Sunday.
