Heavy rain fall leads to flash floods and evacuation warnings for several communities in Cedar Valley

On Tuesday heavy downpours triggered flash flood and evacuation warnings with potential dam failure. (KFSN)

CEDAR VALLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
Sounds of rushing water don't typically indicate a looming threat in Cedar Valley. But on Tuesday heavy downpours triggered flash flood and evacuation warnings with potential dam failure.

"The spillway was open all the way, we had boards there that let water out and he determined that we need to pump water over it into Lewis Creek," said Jerry Collins, Lieutenant Madera County Fire Department.

Though locals typically use the pond for recreation it also holds back water flow.

Madera County Fire Departments substation sits at the water line giving it an ideal vantage point to monitor levels should the water spill over.

"It might clog up the bridges and stuff like in Oakhurst by 426, so it has a potential of wiping out some homes and property damage," said Collins.

The levels there were so high the water was rushing over the top of a dam and into Lewis Creek. You can even see the erosion it caused.

County road crews spend four hours pumping water out and into Lewis Creek which flows into Fresno River.

"We found out this morning that we have a hard closure because were due for some more rain in a couple days," said Collins.

Evacuation warnings were issued for Cedar Valley homes along Lake Side Drive, Cedar Place, Deer Run Trail Road and Lazy Oak Drive.

County road crews trying to fix the potential hazard said at this point they don't know if they will be able to get emergency crews to sand bag the dam. They add the rising water levels and erosion damages the integrity of the roadway holding back the water.
weatherfloodingrainmadera county
