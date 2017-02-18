FRESNO COUNTY

High winds created huge problems for people on the west side of Fresno County

High winds and wet weather are a dangerous combination; and late Friday those forces sent a row of power poles right onto a Westside Elementary School bus. (KFSN)

FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
High winds and wet weather are a dangerous combination; and late Friday those forces sent a row of power poles right onto a Westside Elementary School bus.

Near Five Points, on Highway 145, dozens of students sat inside a bus as crews worked furiously to de-energize the downed power lines. They were able to safely evacuate once crews cut the wires and PG&E officials credit the bus driver for keeping the children inside.

"And then also to the Cal Fire firefighters who were the first responders doing the same thing, keeping everyone in their vehicles when power lines are involved is vital," said Denny Boyles, PG&E.

Right now, it's unclear how long the repairs will take because of the muddy and windy conditions.

In Stratford, those same strong gusts had enough force to rip shingles off of homes.

At one point in the night wind speeds reached record speeds up to almost 50 miles an hour.

Also, in Hilmar, a tree nearly crushed a McDonalds.

Billie Anderson of Prather also narrowly escaped a toppling tree-- it happened in her own back yard.

"I came out and I couldn't believe it was this tree, cause it's a live tree and most of them have died because of the drought and this one is healthy and we lost it."

A warning as we continue into the rainy season, to stay vigilant and prepared for the worst.
