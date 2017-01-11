Highway 140 into Yosemite reopens

Overnight lodging and food service establishments in Yosemite Valley are also back open after closing on Friday due to flooding concerns.The El Portal Road, Highway 140, has reopened to all traffic after being closed on Tuesday evening due to rockfall concerns. A rockfall did occur on Highway 140 over the weekend while Yosemite Valley was closed. The road opened for several hours on Tuesday before being closed again on Tuesday evening.The Hetch Hetchy Road has also been reopened to traffic after a rockfall.Park officials are urging visitors to be aware of potential hazards including wet and icy roads, rockfalls, and debris on the roadways. As always in the winter, visitors should carry tire chains as chain controls can be implemented at any time.For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1.